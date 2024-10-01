Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp lined up for next job: report

Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp called time on his nine-year spell at Anfield in the summer of 2024, bringing to a close the most successful managerial tenure in the club's modern-day history.

In leaving Anfield, a new football season has started in Europea without Jurgen Klopp in job for just the second time since 2000.

Prior to that, the German had only spent four months out of work since beginning his coaching career with Mainz 05 in 2001, which after he stood down from Borussia Dortmund before heading to Anfield.

Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has next job reportedly lined up

Klopp is already on the radar for a new job (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp admitted when he announced he would be standing down from Liverpool that he was "running out of energy" and is believed to have been spending time at his £3.4million mansion in Mallorca.

While Klopp has vowed that he will never manage another English team, he is now being linked with his next job, which could come as a result of a managerial merry-go-round inspired by Liverpool's bitter rivals Manchester United.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the pressure cranking up yet further on Erik ten Hag following the Red Devils' 3-0 capitulation to Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday, potential replacements are being sounded out in the media, with Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi reportedly one of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's top choices, as per InterLive.

The former Italy striker led Inter to the Serie A title last season, with FourFourTwo ranking the 48-year-old as the seventh-best coach in world football earlier this year.

Should the dominos fall and Inzaghi ends up at Old Trafford, then InterLive add that Jurgen Klopp would one of Inter's top two choices to replace him at the San Siro, alongside Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone.

However, with the German currently out of work, the club are said to believe that he would be easier to appoint, which would give Klopp a route to a quick return to management.

In FourFourTwo's view, Klopp is a position where he can afford to be picky when it comes to his next job, so the big question here is whether this potential opportunity would come too early for him.

If the 57-year-old is serious about taking time out and spending a season away from the game, Inter would have to make a remarkable offer to try and tempt him off the padel court and back into the grind of club management.

What is perhaps more likely is Klopp sits out the current season and sees what roles come up this summer, when he would be the top candidate for any of Europe's biggest clubs.