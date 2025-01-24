Liverpool linked star lifts the lid on a potential career-defining move to Anfield: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot will be looking to add to his squad come the summer months

Liverpool are said to be keeping close tabs on a teenager from Senegal.

Arne Slot - ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - has made it clear he wants to add to his squad this summer with the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold still yet to be resolved.

But one player who has been linked with a move to Anfield has already spoken out himself on the transfer talk, insisting he is flattered that his performances have meant Premier League attention has been cast his way.

Slavia Prague star Malick Diouf speaks out on 'rumoured' Liverpool interest

Malick Diouf currently plays for Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talented Slavia Prague star Malick Diouf says he is honoured to be linked with Liverpool but will continue to knuckle down amid talk of a potential move away.

As relayed by Sports Witness, Diouf or Prague are yet to receive any kind of offer from the Merseysiders but the 20-year-old has remained coy on what could come next for him in the future.

Malick Diouf in action against AC Milan in the Europa League last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I can see what is happening around me, but I am definitely not distracted by it,” he said when quizzed about Liverpool's interest. “I am concentrating on myself, on Slavia, I have no reason to rush. I told my uncle, my agent, the same thing. He knows everything.

“And I know that one day I will take the next step. That day is approaching, but I have to be convinced that it is happening at the ideal moment so as not to slow down my development.

“I don’t know if that is true (about Liverpool). Yes, it sounds nice, but would I play for Liverpool? Would I fit in there? For me, it is essential that I don’t stop. It is difficult to move from the substitutes’ bench. I need to play.”

Diouf joined Prague from Tromso in a €2.5m deal in January 2024 and has since gone from strength to strength, especially given his performances in Europe over the last two seasons. He is able to play in any position on the left of the pitch and is a terrific athlete.

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool's scouting is usually spot on and if Salah and one of Federico Chiesa, Darwin Nunez or Cody Gakpo leave in the summer too, Slot could be a little bit light in wide areas. It is a move we would keep an eye on in 2025.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they host Ipswich Town at Anfield in the Premier League.