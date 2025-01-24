How to watch Liverpool vs Ipswich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time, preview

Watch Liverpool vs Ipswich as the Premier League leaders welcome the struggling Tractor Boys to Anfield on Saturday January 25. This guide explains how to watch Liverpool vs Ipswich online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is Liverpool vs Ipswich? Saturday, 25 January 2025

• What time does Liverpool vs Ipswich kick off? 3pm GMT / 10am ET

• Where is Liverpool vs Ipswich? Anfield, Liverpool

• Where can I watch Liverpool vs Ipswich? Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada)

Is Liverpool vs Ipswich on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, Liverpool vs Ipswich Town is not being televised in the UK. The fixture is taking place on a Saturday at 3pm - a slot that's covered by a TV blackout.

Fans in countries all around the world can watch the game on TV and online but not in the country where it's being played. Those from countries with broadcast rights who find themselves in the UK for the weekend can still get their usual Liverpool vs Ipswich live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN - more on that below.

Watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town in the US

In the US, you can watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month or you can save in the long run and get a year's worth of access for $79.99.

Watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Liverpool vs Ipswich Town is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town streams globally

Can I watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town in Canada? Liverpool vs Ipswich is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Liverpool vs Ipswich on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town in Africa? You can watch Liverpool vs Ipswich Town on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

Liverpool vs Ipswich: Preview

Thrashed 6-0 last week by Manchester City, it doesn’t get any easier for struggling Ipswich, who face the leaders of not only the Premier League but the Champions League.

Liverpool’s remarkable season rolled on in midweek as they secured a 2-1 victory over Lille to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League. It was far from the Reds’ best performance but it was another professional display against a side that had gone 21 games unbeaten.

Now Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s focus is back on the Premier League and he will likely pick a full-strength side for the visit of Ipswich. That means the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cody Gapko are likely to start after being rested against Lille. However, they will be without Curtis Jones who picked up an injury against the French club.

While Liverpool are flying high, Ipswich have slipped back into the relegation zone after back-to-back home defeats. Kieran McKenna’s side are without a clean sheet in eight straight away matches and will be low on confidence after being thrashed by Man City.

Can they somehow produce an almighty upset at Anfield? Tune in to find out and read on for all the information on how to watch Liverpool vs Ipswich live streams wherever you are in the world.