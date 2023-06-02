Liverpool links to £60m midfielder are 'incorrect', according to transfer expert

Liverpool reports linking the Reds to a midfielder with a £60 million release clause are "incorrect", according to journalist, Ben Jacobs.

The Reds are looking to overhaul their squad this summer, following their failure to qualify for the Champions League next term. Three midfielders have already departed in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita, with plenty of new faces expected.

But though Alexis Mac Allister remains on the brink of moving to Anfield according to Football Insider, there is no truth in the claims that Manuel Ugarte could follow, despite rumours.

Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister is on the brink of a move (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"Liverpool will in all likelihood look at a second midfielder as well," Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports told FFT on June 1.

"There are other areas though that they’ll hope to strengthen as well and one of those areas will be in defence. I think they’ll be in the market for a centre-back.

"There are players that we can rule out, though: links to Manuel Ugarte are incorrect, to my understanding. He’s not a player who is seriously on their radar or that they’re chasing on this point.

"Youri Tielemans is available on a free transfer having announced that he is leaving Leicester and again, Liverpool are not actively pursuing him at this point in time but there’ll be plenty of Premier League clubs who see the value in that deal."

Manuel Ugarte of Sporting won't be going to Liverpool (Image credit: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

After a storming season both in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and in Europe, Ugarte's release clause at Sporting of around £60m represents a deal that would be easy for top clubs to complete. There is an acceptance, too, at the Lisbon giants that the Uruguayan is destined for a big move sooner rather than later.

The 22-year-old is valued at €25m by Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.