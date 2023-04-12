Liverpool set to move for Dutch wonderkid as Jude Bellingham alternative: report

By Mark White
published

Liverpool look to have missed out on signing Jude Bellingham, according to widespread reports – now they've turned their attentions to another young star

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks disconcerted after Arsenal score the opening goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on April 9, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Liverpool have identified a young Dutch star as their next midfield target, after abandoning their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

With rumours that the Borussia Dortmund teenager could cost as much as £120 million, the Reds have turned their attention away from Bellingham. Jurgen Klopp's side are eighth in the Premier League, facing no Champions League football next season and have too many areas of the team to address to spend so much on one player.

With Bellingham now expected to join either Real Madrid or Manchester City, the Merseysiders have identified alternative options – with another wonderkid emerging as a top target. 

Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring their side's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund at Deutsche Bank Park on October 29, 2022 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Jude Bellingham won't be going to Liverpool after all, according to reports (Image credit: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

90min (opens in new tab) have reported that Bayern Munich ace Ryan Gravenberch is on the shortlist for Liverpool, having only moved to Bavaria last summer.

A highly-rated talent at Ajax, Gravenberch was given limited opportunities under the recently-sacked Julian Nagelsmann – and with Konrad Laimer set to join for free this summer (opens in new tab), according to Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg (opens in new tab), the Dutchman could see his game-time diminish further. 

Liverpool were interested in Gravenberch as long as a year and a half ago according to the Mail (opens in new tab) before his move to the Bundesliga and Klopp would be keen on resurrecting the career of a player who has impressed massively in his young career already. It's likely that Klopp won't be the only suitor for the star, however.

Arsenal are said to be interested while Erik ten Hag, who worked with the player in Amsterdam, is rumoured to be rebuilding Manchester United with multiple midfield buys. A low-cost move for Gravenberch – even as a loan – could be on the cards for the Red Devils. 

Ryan Gravenberch of FC Bayern Muenchen gestures after the pre-season friendly match between DC United and Bayern Munich at Audi Field on July 20, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Ryan Gravenberch is yet to make a big impact at the Allianz Arena (Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

Capable of operating as a No.6, a No.8 and a. No.10 in midfield, Gravenberch is similar in many respects to Bellingham, who is also a leggy, all-action midfield talent. Both players are extremely young and have thrived best in a 4-3-3 formation in their respective careers – making a move to Liverpool sensible.

Gravenberch is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)

