Liverpool to prioritise signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher: report
Liverpool look set to revamp their midfield this summer, and Gallagher may be available as Chelsea look to trim their squad
Liverpool (opens in new tab) have reportedly made Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s Conor Gallagher one of their top summer transfer targets as they seek to reinforce their midfield.
The Reds have performed well below par this season, and a fragility in the middle of the park has been one of the major reasons behind their struggles.
One would expect to see multiple new arrivals in that department during the next transfer window – and, according to the Independent (opens in new tab), Gallagher has been identified as an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp's high-intensity system.
Gallagher, 23, is under contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2025, but he has been highlighted as one of a host of players who could be offloaded ahead of next season.
The Evening Standard (opens in new tab) reported earlier this week that the Blues are aiming to dramatically cut down the size of their squad, having seen it swell with their enormous January outlay.
One player to arrive in the winter window was British-record signing Enzo Fernandez, whose presence has naturally increased competition for places in midfield.
As such, Gallagher may well be considering his future away from Stamford Bridge – and, even if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, Klopp's Liverpool ought to be an attractive proposition.
Gallagher – who has won six caps for England – is currently valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) at roughly £28m.
He made his senior Chelsea debut in August last year, having risen through the club's youth ranks and shone on loan at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, and Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) – where he was named player of the season for 2021/22.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others.
