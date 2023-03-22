Liverpool questioned by former player over pursuit of Jude Bellingham: 'Should they really be signing him for £100m or more?'

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique thinks the club should focus on signings other than Jude Bellingham in the transfer window, stating more than £100 million used for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder could be better used elsewhere.

Enrique played for Liverpool between 2011 and 2016, and witnessed the beginning of the transformation of the club's fortunes under Jurgen Klopp when the German manager joined in 2015.

Highlighting the signings of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, Enrique believes Liverpool should adopt a similar tactic which has proven so useful over the past seven years - and which has ultimately led to their incredible success - rather than placing such a large emphasis on one single player.

"Napoli found Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for £10m and he's one of the best players in Serie A," Enrqiue told DAZN Bet (opens in new tab). "Liverpool signed Sadio Mane from Southampton, Gini Wijnaldum from Newcastle, Mohamed Salah from Roma, and there will be very good players out there that are cheaper than Jude Bellingham.

"I feel Liverpool need three new midfielders, a new right winger, a new right back, and maybe a new centre-back, should they really be signing Bellingham for £100m or more if they want to sign more players? If Bellingham doesn't come, there are still very good players out there that can become world-class under Jurgen Klopp.

"The most worrying thing for the supporters is if FSG are going to spend money this summer, it's more of a worry than reaching top four."

Should Liverpool fail to sign Bellingham, then Enrique hopes the 19-year-old favours a move to Spain over another Premier League side, purely so he doesn't improve one of his former employer's rivals.

"I would much prefer Jude Bellingham went to Real Madrid if Liverpool can't sign him. Bellingham would be top signing for any club in the world, so I'd hope Manchester City or Manchester United don't sign him.

"Everyone will want Bellingham, but it depends who can afford him. He'll have many world-class teams waiting to bring him in and the fee is going to be massive.

"Manchester United will get top four so that can help attract him, Ilkay Gundogan is finishing his contract soon so Bellingham would be the perfect replacement. So I'd 100% want Real Madrid to sign him first."