Liverpool look to steal march on Man United in race for Bayern Munich midfielder: report

Liverpool (opens in new tab) are trying to get their noses in ahead of Manchester United (opens in new tab) in the battle to sign Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

The Dutch international, 20, was linked with both of the Premier League rivals last summer, before ultimately leaving Ajax (opens in new tab) for Bayern in a £21m move.

But Gravenberch's first season with the Bundesliga giants has been far from plain sailing – he's made just four starts in all competitions – and Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to add him to the Reds' midfield ranks.

Gravenberch made his sole league start for Bayern in February's loss to Borussia Monchengladbach (Image credit: Christina Pahnke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images)

To that end, Liverpool appear to have already set the wheels in motion: according to Christian Falk of Bild (opens in new tab), the Reds have met with Gravenberch's agent about a possible switch to Anfield.

Falk added that Bayern are insisting Gravenberch – who Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) currently value at €30m (£26.8m) – is not for sale, but German outlet Fussball Transfers (opens in new tab) claim that Liverpool haven't been deterred by that stance and are determined to get a deal done.

Gravenberch has made 18 appearances for Bayern – but 17 of those have come from the bench, and he's featured for only 27 minutes combined under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

The early signs are that he won't play a major part in Tuchel's plans going forward, so he may well try to push for an exit in the next transfer window.

Gravenberch returned to the Netherlands squad for last month's Euro 2024 qualifiers (Image credit: Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Arsenal (opens in new tab) have also been linked with Gravenberch, who has won 22 caps for the Netherlands – although his lack of playing time for Bayern cost him a spot in his country's 2022 World Cup squad.

Barring an unfathomably disastrous end to the campaign, the Gunners would be able to offer Gravenberch Champions League football in 2022/23 – while Man United are well on track to return to the competition too.

Liverpool, on the other hand, look set to have to settle for a Europa League place at best – although, given his nightmare time at Bayern so far and the crucial developmental stage of his career he's at, his main consideration simply has to be playing more regularly.

