Liverpool to land 'the next Virgil van Dijk' amid Chelsea's uncertain future: report

Liverpool are poised to make a swoop for a player compared to Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds are set to make sweeping changes to their squad this summer after finding themselves off the pace in the Premier League. Likely to finish outside the top four, a pursuit for Jude Bellingham has been shelved (opens in new tab), as Jurgen Klopp targets new recruits across the pitch.

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Josko Gvardiol and Antonio Silva in the search for a new left-sided centre-back – but now one target has emerged that they could take advantage of.

Josko Gvardiol has been linked with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty)

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), Liverpool would like to take Levi Colwill from Chelsea this summer, as they look to bolster their backline. The 20-year-old can play on the left side defence as well as at full-back and has been likened to Van Dijk in the past (opens in new tab).

Colwill has impressed in limited minutes on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, as part of the deal that took Marc Cucurella in the opposite direction. The left-footed defender is incredibly highly-rated but may not have too much of a future in west London.

Chelsea have since signed Benoit Badiashile in Colwill's position, while financial trouble at Stamford Bridge might make outgoings inevitable this summer.

“Chelsea may have to work harder to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, but historically they have been the most successful club when it comes to player sales,” journalist Kieran Maguire told Football Insider (opens in new tab), suggesting that the Blues could see an exodus this summer.

Levi Colwill is a wanted man this summer (Image credit: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Liverpool are also interested in £70 million-rated Mason Mount, per The Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab).

Colwill is valued at €16m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

