Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals star set for huge new contract, following League Cup final performance

Jurgen Klopp predicted that Wataru Endo will “sign another long-term contract at Liverpool” after his starring role in Sunday’s Carabao Cup triumph.

The Japanese midfielder played the full 120 minutes as the Reds edged Chelsea on penalties to win the first piece of major silverware of the season at Wembley.

Endo, 31, arrived at Anfield from Stuttgart to little fanfare over the summer, but he has quietly made a strong impression in his 29 appearances to date across all competitions.

Wataru Endo of Liverpool celebrates at the end of the Carabao Cup Final (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Klopp, who will depart Liverpool at the end of the season, expects the Japan international to extend his stay on Merseyside beyond the current expiry date of June 2027.

“I’m pretty sure in three [or] four years Wataru will sign another long-term contract at Liverpool,” Klopp said.

“He might be 30 or 31 on his passport, but he’s not. He’s a machine.

“He is footballing-wise exceptional. His defensive brain is outstanding. He gives us a lot of freedom for a lot of things. Yeah, top development. Very helpful, very helpful.”

Liverpool remain in contention to win four trophies this season after picking up a League Cup title that Klopp described as “the most special trophy I ever won.”

The Reds sit top of the Premier League table but have Manchester City and Arsenal breathing down their neck, one and two points behind respectively.

Klopp’s side host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, while last week they were drawn against Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk tells FFT how he scored Carabao Cup winner on 'beautiful evening' vs Chelsea

Liverpool star explains why they have succeeded where Chelsea have failed

Liverpool have 'sent contract offer' to Kylian Mbappe, ahead of blockbuster move this summer: report