Liverpool prioritise 'player welfare' after Luis Diaz parents' kidnapping in Colombia

Liverpool have prioritsed "player welfare" after it emerged that the parents of midfielder Luis Diaz had been kidnapped in his native Colombia.

According to reports in Colombia on Saturday, Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda were intercepted by kidnappers on their way home in the town of Barrancas.

The player's mother has already been released and is reportedly unharmed, but his father is still missing.

A special military operation has been deployed to search for him, featuring "two motorised platoons, unmanned aircraft, helicopters, a plane with specialised radar and more than 100 men."

On Sunday morning, Liverpool released a short statement saying they were aware of the news and adding that they would do everything they could to support their player.

"Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia," the Reds said on their website.

"It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player's welfare will continue to be our immediate priority."

Diaz would normally have been expected to start for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, but has understandably been left out of the squad for the Premier League clash at Anfield.

"We had to obviously make a late change because of the private situation involving Luis Diaz," manager Jurgen Klopp said before the match.

"It's a worrying situation for all of us and it was a pretty tough night. I have never had that before. It's a new experience I never needed."

