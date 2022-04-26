Liverpool report: £36m midfield wonderkid in talks with Reds, in a move that would complete the side

Liverpool have established contact with a player who may well end up being their marquee signing.

The Reds have a stacked squad heading into the final furlong of the season, still on course to compete for four trophies, having added Colombian attacker Luis Diaz in January.

The Merseysiders are also expected to sign Fabio Carvalho this summer on a free transfer from Fulham, following the collapse of a deal on winter's deadline day. But beyond the teen sensation, Jurgen Klopp is planning a big midfield acquisition, too.

(Image credit: PA)

According to journalist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato, Liverpool have opened talks with the representatives of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation in the principality after signing from Bordeaux and could well become the missing puzzle piece for Klopp. Although there are no obvious weaknesses in the squad, another midfielder who can offer the progressive drive and physicality of Fabinho from No.6 would be a big coup not just for now but the future.

Tchouameni has risen to become one of the finest young midfielders in Europe this season, showing maturity beyond his years and would be capable of performing in a deeper midfield role or as an interior in the compact midfield that Klopp favours.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aside from a new midfielder, this coming transfer window might see more outgoings than new buys at Anfield.

Liverpool have five top forwards who are all competing for spots with Sadio Mané previously touted as the most likely to leave – though his uptick in form from No.9 may change those rumours. James Milner is ageing, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggling for minutes this season, while Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino seem likely to both depart in search of more minutes.

Tchouameni is valued at £36 million by Transfermarkt.

Transfer rumours about incomings at Anfield are going into overdrive ahead of the summer. One Barcelona wonderkid has turned down a contract, ahead of a sensational potential Reds move, Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has been linked with Anfield and one youngster dubbed "better than Erling Haaland" could arrive.

The longer sagas are ticking over too. Liverpool are still likely to land Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, while one report suggested that Kylian Mbappe could still be set for Anfield, after 'radically changing his mind' over Real Madrid.

Recently, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been talking about Liverpool needing Manchester City to slip up sooner rather than later.