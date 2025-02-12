Watch Everton vs Liverpool: Live streams, TV channels, Preview, Team News for final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park today

Mohamed Salah is tackled by two Everton players in the sides' last Goodison Park meeting earlier this year

Watch Everton vs Liverpool for the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, with the two sides meeting in the Premier League on Wednesday February 12.

With Everton moving to a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock next season, this will be the 120th and final time the neighbours meet on the blue side of Stanley Park, adding a layer of significance to one of English football’s great derbies.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Everton vs Liverpool live streams and TV broadcasts, and how to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Everton vs Liverpool Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

• Everton vs Liverpool Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET

• Everton vs Liverpool Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool

• Everton vs Liverpool TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Optus (Australia)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Everton vs Liverpool in the UK

You can watch Everton vs Liverpool on Wednesday on TNT Sports on television, or via the Discovery+ streaming platform online.

On TV, the game gets top billing on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT for a whole hour of build-up ahead of the 7.30pm GMT kick-off. The entire broadcast will be available online on Discovery+.

You can get TNT Sports on linear TV through traditional pay-TV packages (prices vary by provider), while direct Discovery+ subscriptions with TNT Sports cost £30.99 a month.

Presenter: Lynsey Hipgrave

Lynsey Hipgrave Pundits: Steve McManaman, Phil Jagielka, Rio Ferdinand

Steve McManaman, Phil Jagielka, Rio Ferdinand Commentators: Darren Fletcher, Ally McCoist

Darren Fletcher, Ally McCoist Reporter: Jules Breach

Watch Everton vs Liverpool in the US

In the US, you can watch Everton vs Liverpool on USA Network, a cable television channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter, which offers TV channels in online packages.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $45.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, usually costing $84.99 a month but with a discount for the first month and also a free trial.

Presenter: Rebecca Lowe

Rebecca Lowe Analysts: Robbie Earle, Tim Howard

Robbie Earle, Tim Howard Commentators: Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, Graham Le Saux

Can I watch Everton vs Liverpool for free?

The only free-to-air broadcaster showing Everton vs Liverpool on February 12 is Idman TV in Azerbaijan. You can watch Idman TV for free online via simple browser player without registration or payment. Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're based in Azerbaijan but currently abroad you can watch your Everton vs Liverpool free stream by using a VPN – more on that below.

You could also technically watch Everton vs Liverpool for free with a broadcaster free trial. In the US, for example, you can try Fubo free for seven days, so you could sign up, enjoy the game, then cancel without paying a penny if you didn't feel you'd get value out of a continuing subscription.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the Merseyside derby, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Everton vs Liverpool streams globally

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch Everton vs Liverpool on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $29.99 a month with reductions for longer-term plans.

Australia: Fans in Australia can watch Everton vs Liverpool on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

New Zealand: Fans in New Zealand can watch Everton vs Liverpool on Sky Sport Now. To watch online, streaming subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

Everton vs Liverpool: Preview

The Merseyside derby needs little introduction - it's a clash between two of England's most historic clubs, dividing the city of Liverpool between blue and red. You'll find plenty of families in Liverpool with fans on both side of the divide but there is never any love lost, and the Merseyside derby is always a fierce, emotionally-charged encounter, for the people of Liverpool and beyond.

The added significance here is that this is the final Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park, the old, atmospheric, and creaking stadium that has housed Everton since 1892. Next year they'll be in the plush waterfront surrounds of the new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, but there's time for one final derby under the lights, between the pillars, and in front of the wooden seats. With Everton fans set to welcome their players on Goodison Road as they pull up to the ground in their coach, a special atmosphere is guaranteed.

See also • Oldest football stadiums in the world

This is the 120th Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and, magically, there have been 41 wins for Everton and 41 wins for Liverpool, with 37 draws. It's honours even over the course of more than a century, so at stake tonight is the legacy of this fixture, the chance to gain the upper hand, for ever more.

If the results have evened out over the years, the Merseyside derby has been rather more one-sided in recent times, with Everton only winning five times since the turn of the millennium. Liverpool have clearly been the better team in recent times, winning major honours, and they're clearly the better team right now, sitting clearly at the top of the Premier League and sailing through as the top team in the Champions League, too.

Everton, meanwhile, have not won a trophy since 1995 and have endured a turbulent time in recent years with off-field woes to go with a team that has become accustomed to fighting relegation. Liverpool will go into the game as the heavy favourites.

And yet, there's hope for the blue half of Merseyside. Everton have won their past three Premier League games - a remarkable turnaround in form under new manager David Moyes, who presided over some famous derby moments in his first tenure as blues boss. Besides, their derby record at Goodison is far better than at Anfield; they've only lost twice on home turf in the past decade. There have been plenty of draws but the last Goodison derby - another nighttime game - saw a rousing 2-0 victory for the home side.

Everton will be longing to pack Goodison up with the legacy of a winning record against their neighbours. Liverpool would love nothing more than to spoil that for them and rub their noses in it in offices across the city on Thursday morning. It's that sort of derby. A special night awaits.

Everton vs Liverpool: Team news

For Liverpool, question marks surround the fitness of star full back Trent Alexander Arnold, who has missed the past two games with a knee injury. The local lad is back in training but manager Arne Slot labelled the defender a doubt for the Merseyside derby when he spoke in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"Trent has done parts of training sessions with us. Not 'sessions', a session, yesterday,” Slot said. “So, let's see how he is today. He will train, hopefully, with us again and then we have to decide if we take him to the game, yes or no.”

Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez once again after his return to the squad against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup at the weekend ended prematurely with a recurrence of the injury that previously kept him out. Tyler Morton is also injured but otherwise Liverpool have a full and fit squad to choose from. Mohamed Sabah is certain to figure as Liverpool’s talisman on the right side of the attack.

Everton, meanwhile, are hoping to welcome Vitalii Mykolenko back into defence after he missed the FA Cup defeat to Bournemouth with a calf strain. There are no other new injury concerns for David Moyes but there are plenty of ongoing ones, with Dominic Calvert Lewin - who scored the winner at Goodison in last season’s Merseyside derby - still out, along with key attacker Dwight McNeil, club captain Seamus Coleman, plus Armando Broja, Youssef Chermiti, and Nathan Patterson.

The absences of Calvert Lewin, Broja, and Chermiti mean Everton only have one recognised striker in the form of Beto, who will lead the line, although there’s a chance that Charly Alcaraz, Everton’s one signing from the January transfer window, could make his Premier League debut for the club after appearing in the FA Cup at the weekend.

“He's done enough by his performance to start the game. Whether I do is another thing. I think sometimes when you bring someone in, you don't know how long it'll take for someone to settle,” said Moyes. "I have to say, he settled very well in the game. He's got Premier League experience, so he's not completely new to this.”

Merseyside derby history

TOTAL

• Games: 244

• Liverpool wins: 99

• Everton wins: 68

• Draws: 77

Merseyside derby at Goodison Park

• Games: 119

• Liverpool wins: 41

• Everton wins: 41

• Draws: 37

Merseyside derby at Anfield

• Games: 125

• Liverpool wins: 58

• Everton wins: 27

• Draws: 40

Merseyside derby last 10 results

• Everton 2-0 Liverpool (Premier League 2023/2024 season)

• Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Premier League 2023/2024 season)

• Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Premier League 2022/2023 season)

• Everton 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League 2022/2023 season)

• Liverpool 2-0 Everton (Premier League 2021/2022 season)

• Everton 1-4 Liverpool (Premier League 2021/2022 season)

• Liverpool 0-2 Everton (Premier League 2020/2021 season)

• Everton 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League 2020/2021 season)

• Everton 0-0 Liverpool (Premier League 2019/2020 season)

• Liverpool 1-0 Everton (FA Cup 3rd Round 2019/2020 season)