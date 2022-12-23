Liverpool report: Benfica reject £88m offer from unnamed club for Reds target Enzo Fernandez

Benfica have turned down a €100 million (£88m) transfer offer from an unnamed club for star midfielder and Liverpool and Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez, according to Portuguese news outlet Record.

Benfica president Rui Costa is adamant that Fernandez's release clause of €120 million (£106m) has to be met in order for talks with another club to take place, otherwise he will not be departing the Estadio da Luz.

Liverpool have been tracking Fernandez for a number of months now, with Real Madrid also keen on securing his signature. However, it is unclear which mystery club made the €100 million offer.

The Argentine only joined Benfica in the summer from River Plate, for a deal which could rise to €18 million if all the clauses in his contract are met. Just six months later, Benfica could be set to pocket a €100 million profit.

Understandably, Benfica are in no rush to sell, either. Upon signing for the club in July 2022, Fernandez agreed a five-year contract, which will take him up to the summer of 2027.

With four and a half years remaining on that deal, the Portuguese giants will therefore only sell if his release clause is met.

Fernandez played every minute of the knockout stages of Argentina's World Cup campaign, helping the South American side to ultimate glory in Qatar. The 21-year-old impressed greatly at the World Cup, too, earning the Young Player of the Tournament award after beating France in the final.

Indeed, he scored a group stage goal against Mexico in Argentina's second game, a must-win fixture having lost their opener against Saudi Arabia. Fernandez curled one into the top corner to make the game 2-0, crucial in allowing his nation to progress to the last 16, and, ultimately, lift the World Cup trophy.

His debut season in the Liga Portugal has so far produced one goal and three assists in 13 games, while his performances in the Champions League helped Benfica top a group containing both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

Transfermarkt suggests Enzo Fernandez's market value is €35 million (£30m).