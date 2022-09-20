Liverpool report: Brazilian starlet says he ‘would play for Reds’ amid transfer talk

Flamengo prospect Joao Gomes has left the door open to an Anfield move by describing Liverpool as “a team I would play for” following recent transfer speculation.

The 21-year-old was linked with a move to Merseyside during the summer transfer window, but ultimately remained in Brazil.

However, Gomes wasn’t shy about his ambitions during a recent interview with ESPN.

Jurgen Klopp has had to deal with a string of injuries in midfield this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Liverpool are a team I would play for,” he said (as reported by Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab)).

“I have the greatest desire to play. Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football”.

Manchester United were also previously linked with the defensive midfielder, who has a contract with Flamengo until December 2025.

The links to Liverpool came amid a string of injuries in midfield, but Jurgen Klopp’s men eventually brought in Arthur Melo from Juventus on loan on deadline day.

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus on deadline day. (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Gomes is a ball-winning midfielder with a strong passing range, and he’s already clocked up 52 appearances in all competitions for the Rio de Janeiro side this season.

WhoScored (opens in new tab)data shows that he has the second-highest number of tackles per 90 in the 2022 Brazilian top-flight season at 4.5.

The youngster broke into Flamengo’s first team in November 2020 and won the Brazilian title that season.

Overall, he’s made 106 appearances for his club, scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Gomes is valued at £9m by online transfer portal Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

