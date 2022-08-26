Liverpool report: Reds consider offloading popular forward in order to land midfielder

Liverpool (opens in new tab) could reportedly include Roberto Firmino in an offer for PSG (opens in new tab) midfielder Leandro Paredes.

The Reds are being linked with a move for the Argentina international as they continue to battle an injury crisis in the middle of the park.

Jurgen Klopp's side were carved open with alarming ease in Monday night's 2-1 loss at Manchester United (opens in new tab), prompting fresh calls for midfield strengthening.

Speaking on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) after that game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher emphasised the weakness.

And, while he urged his old club not to rush into a signing, it seems like the Reds could do business before the transfer window closes on September 1.

(Image credit: Xavier Laine/Getty Images)

According to Calciomercato (via the Liverpool Echo), (opens in new tab) the 2019/20 Premier League champions are keen to bring Paredes to Anfield.

The report adds that fan favourite Firmino could head to PSG as part of a deal for the 28-year-old – who joined the Ligue 1 giants from Zenit Saint Petersburg in January 2019.

Might a straight swap even be possible? Well, both players are said to be valued at between £21m and £25m.

Letting Firmino go would be something of a risk for Liverpool, though: the 30-year-old Brazilian may have fallen down pecking order, but he continues to prove invaluable to Klopp as a false nine option.

Besides, with Diogo Jota still sidelined and Darwin Nunez suspended, he's rather needed to lead the line as the Reds chase their first win of the season.

Next up for Liverpool is a home meeting with Bournemouth (opens in new tab) on Saturday afternoon.