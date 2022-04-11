Liverpool report: Shock Champions League star in talks with Reds

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their astonishing attack even further this summer.

The Reds added Colombian superstar Luis Diaz to their ranks in January after Tottenham registered their interest, giving Jurgen Klopp five forwards with which to choose from as the Reds close in on a historic quadruple.

Mohamed Salah's future is still up in the air, while Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are also set to become free agents in 2023 – so it's perhaps no surprise to see the Merseysiders linked with more forwards.

(Image credit: Getty)

Spanish outlet El Nacional claim that Liverpool have contacted the agent of Arnaut Danjuma over initial talks to see whether the Villarreal winger would be available to move this summer.

The Dutch winger has shone in the Champions League this season, netting against Bayern Munich last week – and is well-known to English fans from his stint on the south coast at Bournemouth. Danjuma didn't play much in the Premier League but was phenomenal for the Cherries in their failed promotion bid last season before swapping Dorset for Castellon.

(Image credit: Getty)

The 25-year-old is exactly Klopp's kind of forward. Not only is he incredibly quick, creative and able to finish with composure but he works hard for the team and has bought into Unai Emery's hard-running style this season. The deal would come as some surprise, however, given how quickly the Dutch winger has risen from the Championship to the elite of European football.

Danjuma is valued to be worth £45m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Transfer rumours about incomings at Anfield are going into overdrive ahead of the summer. One Barcelona wonderkid has turned down a contract, ahead of a sensational potential Reds move, Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has been linked with Anfield and one youngster dubbed "better than Erling Haaland" could arrive.

The longer sagas are ticking over too. Liverpool are still likely to land Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho, while one report suggested that Kylian Mbappe could still be set for Anfield, after 'radically changing his mind' over Real Madrid.

Recently, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been talking about Liverpool needing Manchester City to slip up sooner rather than later.