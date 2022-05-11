Liverpool report: Klopp fears star forward will leave the club for Barcelona this summer

Liverpool will have to ward off interest in Sadio Mane from Barcelona as well as Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.

Bayern have emerged as contenders to sign Mane ahead of next season, with the Senegal international about to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield.

The German giants, who recently wrapped up a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title, have identified Mane as a potential replacement for Serge Gnabry, who looks set to depart the Allianz Arena when his deal expires at the end of June.

Mane remains an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s team but Liverpool fans will be concerned by the lack of talk over a new contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are also exploring the possibility of prising the 30-year-old away from Liverpool.

The report by the Spanish publication claims that Mane would be open to moving to the Camp Nou after six years on Merseyside.

The Africa Cup of Nations winner is said to believe he would have a better chance of winning the Ballon d’Or at Barcelona.

Mane came fourth in the vote to crown the world’s best player in 2019, behind Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer as they look to mount a title challenge in La Liga next term.

Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona boss, previously opined that Mane was not the right type of player for the club.

“Mane can kill you in open space. But Barcelona need players who know how to move in small spaces,” he said in 2020 while in charge of Al Sadd in Qatar.

However, Xavi made similar comments about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – a player he signed in January.

Liverpool will hope to keep hold of Mane, but they may decide to cash in this summer if he makes it clear he does not want to sign a new contract.