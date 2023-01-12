Liverpool report: Reds and Chelsea told they will need to spend big for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, say reports, but Seagulls CEO Paul Barber has warned suitors that the Ecuadorian won’t come cheap.

The 21-year-old has been a key player for the Premier League side this season and starred for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

Caicedo has two-and-a-half years remaining on his deal, but CBS reporter Ben Jacobs (opens in new tab) reports that Brighton could cash in this month if a suitable offer arrives.

Chelsea boss Potter worked with Caicedo at Brighton (Image credit: Getty)

The Seagulls’ definition of suitable is likely to be large, going by Barber’s response to the reported £42 million tabled by Liverpool last summer.

He said: “You'd probably get his boots for that from the chairman – maybe! I am not sure £42 million will even include the boots now, maybe just the laces.”

Caicedo is likely to cost closer to £70m, although any move may have to wait until the end of the January transfer window, as he's changing agents and his new representatives don’t start for another week.

As things stand, Chelsea are said to be likelier to table a bid this month than Liverpool, while the player himself doesn’t have a preference between the clubs but wants Champions League football.

Caicedo starred for Ecuador at the World Cup (Image credit: Getty)

Caicedo, valued at £34m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has made 16 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton this season, chipping in one goal and one assist.

The Seagulls have had a superb campaign so far despite losing manager Graham Potter to Chelsea in September.

New boss Roberto De Zerbi took the reins and has continued the good work, with Brighton sitting eighth in the standings, one point off the top six.

More Liverpool stories

Moises Caicedo could be one of two Brighton midfielders heading to Merseyside: the Reds are said to be in a four-way race to sign Alexis Mac Allister, with three European sides also reportedly keen on the Argentine World Cup winner.

Liverpool are also thought to be working on a £44m summer deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, while they could go head-to-head with Tottenham for for Sofyan Amrabat, who starred for Morocco at Qatar 2022.

In other news, recent Anfield arrival Cody Gakpo has revealed that compatriot Virgil van Dijk influenced his decision to join the Reds.