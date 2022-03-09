Liverpool report: Reds eye incredible move for "the new Lewandowski"

Liverpool are in the midst of completing one of the most devastating frontlines in Europe – and could add another superstar to the squad this summer.

While the Reds went a long time without quality back-ups to the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the turnaround since has been extraordinary with both Diogo Jota and most recently Luis Diaz signed by the Reds. Now, Liverpool could well sign Fabio Carvalho this summer from Fulham and Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek to bolster their attack.

Reports from Jeunes Footeux say that if Divock Origi departs Anfield, Klopp will replace him with another striker – and 19-year-old Hlozek, compared favourably to Robert Lewandowski for his physique and instinct, is on the radar.

Klopp worked with Lewandowski back in his Dortmund days – and though Liverpool haven't played with traditional no.9s as much as BVB did back then, Hlozek could be an exception if he develops into one. A physical presence, superb at hold-up play and with a clinical shot, the Czech frontman has played as a second striker but may well be the perfect Plan B to bring off the bench if he turns into a true no.9.

It won't be easy to tempt him to the Premier League, however. Bayern Munich and Klopp's old employers Dortmund are apparently interested, with the youngster wanting first-team minutes to aid his development.

Liverpool may well have to sell one of their first-teamers along with Origi this summer, too. Sadio Mane has had a poor 18 months compared to the blistering form he displayed in Liverpool's title-winning campaign, while Roberto Firmino is slowing down. Should the Reds keep everyone and add Hlozek, however, the attack could be spectacular.

Hlozek is valued at £17.5m by Transfermarkt.

