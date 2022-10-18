Liverpool have opened talks over a move for a new midfielder – and his club could demand nine figures for his signature.

The Reds have endured a rocky start to the season, with their ageing midfield criticised by pundits in the early throws of the season. Despite the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner coming under fire in recent weeks, however, Jurgen Klopp's side managed a colossal 1-0 win at Anfield against Manchester City to kickstart their season.

But with the likes of Henderson, Milner, Thiago and Fabinho the wrong side of 30, Klopp is understood to want to re-energise the centre of the park for the Merseysiders – and he could do so with a big-money move.

Liverpool were outstanding against Manchester City at the weekend – but are still believed to be searching for new blood in midfield (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

One report from Portuguese outlet O Jogo (opens in new tab) says Liverpool have enquired about Benfica starlet Florentino Luis, who has been outstanding this season for the Lisbon-based giants.

Luis has been on loan to the likes of Getafe and Monaco in the past and failed to show his considerable promise but the 23-year-old has returned and improved massively. Recently, he signed a new deal at Benfica.

It is believed that Florentino's new release clause is set at around €120 million – the biggest clause that the club have for any of their players. Liverpool fans shouldn't worry too much that the Reds may drop nine figures on the player, however.

Benfica would likely accept a lower fee and with the Anfield outfit reportedly sniffing around for fellow midfielder Enzo Fernandez (opens in new tab), As Aguias may be left to decide which of their prospects they'd rather sell to the Premier League.

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar fights for the ball with Benfica's Florentino Luis during the Champions League group game between the pair last week (Image credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from the club over the summer and so a good working relationship may help to drive the price for another one of their players down.

Florentino is valued at around £7m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Jude Bellingham, with a deal now potentially more likely after Bayern Munich ruled themselves out of signing the Borussia Dortmund and England star. It's also been reported that they're keeping tabs on Bayern and Germany hotshot Jamal Musiala.

In other transfer news, the Reds are said to be interested in an MLS wonderkid and a striker dubbed 'the next Erling Haaland'.

Meanwhile, in an effort to get his struggling side clicking again, Jurgen Klopp has made quite a radical tactical change: could 4-4-2 be the way forward for Liverpool?