Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals

Liverpool have been warned that Wolves have no intention of selling Matheus Nunes in this month's transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds are keen to bolster their midfield ranks in 2023, with Jude Bellingham thought to be their primary transfer target.

But with Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and James Milner all over 30, and Naby Keita out of contract at the end of the campaign, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be looking to sign more than one midfielder this year.

Matheus Nunes has been linked with a move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty)

Nunes, who is valued at £39.7m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has emerged as a potential target after his promising start to life in the Premier League.

The Brazil-born Portugal international has been a rare bright spot for Wolves (opens in new tab) this season following his move from Sporting CP.

His performances have not escaped the attention of Liverpool (opens in new tab), who have added him to their transfer shortlist.

But 90min (opens in new tab) reports that Wolves are unaware of any interest from Klopp's side and they would not listen to offers for Nunes anyway.

The 24-year-old is under contract at Molineux until 2027 and he is a big part of Wolves' long-term plans.

Jordan Henderson is one of several Liverpool midfielders over 30 (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

The club splashed out £38m - a record fee for Wolves - to bring him to the Black Country last summer.

"We can say that Matheus is our player, he’s a Wolves player and he’s so happy to be here," Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui said recently.

Liverpool, who suffered a 3-1 defeat by Brentford (opens in new tab) in the Premier League on Monday, will take on Nunes and Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

