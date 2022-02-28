Liverpool report: South American superstar keen on £55m Anfield move

Liverpool may have secured Luis Diaz to help freshen up their iconic attack this season – but they might not be finished reinforcing their frontline with South American talent.

Football Insider says that Darwin Nunez is keen on a move to Anfield, with Benfica said to rate the striker at around £55m. West Ham United reportedly moved for the 22-year-old on deadline day, only to be rebuffed – but the Portuguese giants could yet cash in on their asset this summer.

The Merseysiders have a lack of natural strikers in their squad, with Roberto Firmino having set the tone with his move to false nine under Jurgen Klopp. Diogo Jota has since been converted into a centre forward, while Sadio Mané has recently played as a false nine, too. Takumi Minamino has functioned as more of a drifting no.9, too.

The only other striker that Liverpool have available is Divock Origi, who is more of a natural striker than anyone else – though Nunez is more in his mould.

The Uruguayan is physical, possesses good link-up play and is a gifted poacher in the penalty area. If Liverpool were to let Firmino go in the summer, following Jota displacing him from the side, Nunez could represent an excellent alternative option.

Liverpool are also reportedly going to sign Fabio Carvalho in the summer, too. The Fulham teenager has impressed in the Championship this season and very nearly joined towards the end of the January window, only for the deal to fall through at the last minute.

The Reds still haven't tied Mohamed Salah down to a long-term contract and though there haven't been many rumours linking the Egyptian King out of the Premier League, it's understandable that Klopp may well be considering adding more goals to his side with the uncertainty hanging over his talisman's future.

