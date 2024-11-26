Liverpool report: Wonderkid 'ready' for 'mega deal', as shock Mohamed Salah replacement

Has Mo Salah's time at Liverpool come to an end?

Liverpool are interested in a superstar wonderkid – as their shock Mohamed Salah replacement.

The Egyptian King, ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, recently admitted to being “more out than in” at Liverpool, following a contract standoff with his employers. Salah's current deal expires next summer, with no breakthrough thus far to keep him at Anfield.

In response, Reds legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Salah as “selfish” for his comments, with a big exit looming for a star who has been bang in form this season.

Liverpool could surprise fans with their Mohamed Salah replacement

Mohamed Salah has been one of Liverpool's best players this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now 32 years old, Salah may not be offered a lengthy extension at Liverpool.

Since re-joining the club, sporting director Michael Edwards is committed to rebuilding Liverpool, which could result in younger stars replacing establishing faces.

Liverpool director Michael Edwards is back at the helm to rebuild the Reds

According to Belgian outlet, Voetbal Nieuws, Gent youngster Momodou Sonko is being followed by Liverpool “closely”, with the club hopeful of a “mega offer” for the 19-year-old.

The Reds have tracked Sonko since his days playing in the Allsvenskan with BK Hacken. The teenager himself remarked of the rumours that the time that, “If it's the right offer, the right environment and the right club, I feel ready,” in an interview with Swedish publication, Sportbladet.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sonko is a wonderkid in the game, EA FC 25, and has been compared to Bukayo Saka for his diminutive frame, dribbling prowess and left foot.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, such a move would be a big shock if Sonko is to replace Salah – but it wouldn't be uncharacteristic of the Reds.

Liverpool have tracked Momodou Sonko for a long time (Image credit: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a habit of turning good players into superstars rather than buying from the elite, as evidenced with Salah himself. Sonko would likely be given time to adapt and develop and could end up being a future world-beater if everything goes to plan.

Sonko is worth €3 million, according to Transfermarkt.