Liverpool risk missing out on Xabi Alonso, with plans thrown into jeopardy: report

Liverpool are at risk of missing out on the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their next manager.

When Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, Xabi Alonso quickly emerged as the most likely candidate to take over from the German.

That could all be set to change, however, as Liverpool's European rivals look to steal a march in negotiations and land Alonso before the current campaign is even finished.

Klopp is leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Thomas Tuchel is now under serious threat as Bayern Munich manager, and the German giants could look to prise Xabi Alonso away from Bayer Leverkusen before the end of the season.

Though Leverkusen are now eight points clear in the Bundesliga, the report suggests that Bayern Munich are targeting a move for Alonso following his impressive 18 months in charge of the runaway leaders.

This comes after Bayern lost 3-2 to VfL Bochum on Sunday night, rounding off a terrible eight days in which they fell 1-0 to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League tie and 3-0 away at Leverkusen.

Tuchel is under serious pressure after three straight defeats (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tuchel is naturally under increasing pressure, and could see the hierarchy sack him as the risk of finishing the season without a single trophy becomes more realistic. The German knows just how ruthless Bayern can be, having replaced Julian Nagelsmann in March last year despite them being in the quarter-finals of both cup competitions and sitting top of the league.

Should Bayern move for Alonso before the end of the season, then Liverpool's plans for their next manager will be in complete jeopardy. The Spaniard is the favourite to take over from the departing Jurgen Klopp, but that could all change should he take up another job before Klopp has even left the hot seat at Anfield.

Alonso has previously played for Bayern Munich, too, suggesting that he would certainly be open to taking over in Bavaria. That would scupper Liverpool's plans, however, with the 42-year-old's skillset sounded out as the perfect succession from the current incumbent at the club.

More Liverpool stories

'He's a Liverpool supporter?' What Jurgen Klopp said to Ivan Toney after Reds' win vs Brentford

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will 100% leave in summer, with next move 'already agreed', says legend

Ange Postecoglou coy on Tottenham future after Liverpool interest talk