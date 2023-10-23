Liverpool scouts sent to watch Manchester United defensive target: report

Manchester United are looking at Goncalo Inacio as a potential Harry Maguire replacement, say reports, but Liverpool could provide competition for the Sporting CP defender.

The 22-year-old has become a mainstay for the Lisbon club and this year broke into the Portugal side too.

Inacio has started every game for Sporting this season and starred in Portugal’s 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina this month, producing an assist in the rout.

Inacio has become a mainstay for Sporting (Image credit: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

According to a report in The Mirror, Inacio has attracted interest from Man Utd and Liverpool.

He was being considered as a Maguire replacement over the summer, but the England international ended up staying on at Old Trafford when a West Ham move fell through.

The Red Devils could rekindle their interest, but Liverpool scouts watched the player during the international break and a two-way battle between the Premier League rivals could break out.

Inacio has a contract with Sporting to June 2027 and is valued at £26 million by Transfermarkt.

Maguire's United future remains in doubt (Image credit: Getty Images)

He is a product of the Lisbon club’s youth academy and has spent his entire career so far there, making 133 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

Inacio played at every youth level from Under-17s upwards for Portugal before making his Selecao debut in a March Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein.

Despite playing at centre-back, he has an impressive record of two goals and two assists from his four Portugal caps this year.

Inacio scored twice in a 9-0 thrashing of Luxembourg, set up the only goal in a victory over Iceland and got another assists in the recent win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

