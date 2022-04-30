Liverpool set incredible new club record for wins in a season

Liverpool have set a new club record for wins in a single season following their 1-0 victory away to Newcastle on Saturday.

Naby Keita's first-half strike was enough to secure all three points as Jurgen Klopp rang the chances ahead of his side's trip to Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

It was Liverpool's 42nd win in an incredible campaign in which the Reds remain in contention for a historic quadruple.

1985/86: 41
2019/20: 41
2021/22: 42
A new club record for wins in all competitions during a single season

That total beats the previous best of 41 wins in a season for Liverpool, achieved by the club in both 1985-86 and 2019-20 - the latter also under Klopp.

And the Reds looks set to smash their new record, with four Premier League fixtures remaining, plus the FA Cup final against Chelsea and either one or two games still left in their Champions League campaign.

After their trip to Villarreal, Liverpool are in action in the Premier League again next Saturday against Tottenham at Anfield.