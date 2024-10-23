Liverpool set to earn huge figure from new sponsorship deal

On the pitch, Liverpool are loving life under new coach Arne Slot – sitting top of the Premier League after eight games and winning their first three cup games.

Off the pitch, there is set to be change ahead of the 2025-26 season with German giants Adidas taking over from Nike as Liverpool’s kit manufacturer.

Nike has been Liverpool’s official kit supplier since the 2020-21 season but their five-year contract runs out at the end of this season with Adidas swooping in to pen what is set to be a record deal for the Reds.

Liverpool set to earn more than £60 million a year from new deal

Liverpool have a history with Adidas

Adidas will return to Liverpool’s kits for the first time since the 2011/12 season in a deal that is predicted to make the club over £60 million a year.

However, this figure is an estimate due to the nature of the deal, with Liverpool earning more depending on sales and footballing performances, meaning the reds could earn close to the current record of £90m a season made by Manchester United.

(Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

In fact, UEFA’s club finance report for the 22/23 season revealed that Liverpool earned around £110 million from kit and merchandising sales – the most of any team in England.

Adidas had took over from Reebok as Liverpool’s kit manufacturer in 2006 before Warrior signed a deal in 2012 that lasted three seasons. New Balance then signed as kit suppliers for a five-year period that saw Liverpool lift the Premier League and Champions League before Nike replaced them in 2020.

This is the third time that Liverpool will have partnered with Adidas, making it their most common shirt manufacturer since they started using one in 1973. Rumours are abound that a special badge could be incorporated on the top next season, too.

The deal means it is the first time in over thirty years that Liverpool and Manchester United will have the same kit manufacturer.

Both teams wore Adidas kits in the 1991/92 season before Manchester United switched to Umbro for ten years and only returned to Adidas in 2015 at which point Liverpool had signed with New Balance.

Liverpool take on Arsenal this weekend when Premier League action returns