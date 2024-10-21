Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is destined to sign a new contract, according to Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is destined to sign a new contract at the club.

Salah, 32, will see his current deal at Anfield expire next summer, with there talk the talented Egyptian could be on his way to PSG or even the Saudi Pro League. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also said to be in talks with the Reds, with both players also out of contract in 2025.

No communication has been shared by the club since Arne Slot's arrival in the summer, leaving speculation to linger on the future of all three players. However, Carragher believes one defining facet will ensure Salah remains on Merseyside.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has his eye on some of the Premier League's current record holders, says Jamie Carragher

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’ll have an eye on Thierry Henry (175) and Frank Lampard (177) by the end of this season, I would imagine, and I think stats like this are one of the biggest reasons why Mo Salah will sign a new contract at Liverpool,” Carragher told Sky Sports, referring to how close Salah now is in terms of the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorers.

“Of course, they’ll be talking about money and length of contract, but I think these are the things that really get the juices flowing for Mo Salah. He breaks all the records at Liverpool, and getting as far as he can up those lists, I think that’s a big part of his focus as a player.”

Salah already has five goals in eight games this season (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Salah joined the club from Roma back in 2017 and has since gone on to cement his place as one of Liverpool's most iconic players of the modern era. Whilst his future remains uncertain, the 32-year-old's place in the Reds history will never be understated.

The likes of Alan Shearer, Micah Richards and Gary Neville have all previously praised Salah's capabilities, insisting he truly has cemented his name as one of the Premier League's best-ever forwards.

“He's one of the best goalscorers the Premier League has ever seen,” Rio Ferdinand said via TNT Sports in 2023 .“I put him that highly; I think he's a fantastic player and got that self-belief which separates him from the normal players.

“The consistency that he's played at such a high level puts him in that elite bar of players that we've seen in the Premier League. Liverpool need to try and keep him for as long as they can if they want to remain successful."

Liverpool are still the team to beat this season under Slot, having beaten Chelsea 2-1 at Anfield thanks to goals from Salah and Curtis Jones on Sunday. The Merseysiders travel to RB Leipzig on Wednesday in their next UEFA Champions League task.

Next weekend then brings a mouthwatering clash of its own, as they travel to North London to face Arsenal, hoping to further compound Mikel Arteta's misery, after his side suffered their first defeat of the season against Bournemouth recently.