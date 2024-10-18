'Liverpool will get Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk to sign new contracts, it’s just a matter of time': Former Reds striker explains why he’s confident all three stars will stay at Anfield

Liverpool have made a highly promising start to life under new boss Arne Slot, but there remains massive uncertainty about the future of their three biggest stars.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of this season, with no clarity yet about whether they will extend their deals.

Despite that, the Reds have won nine of their first 10 games under Slot, to sit top of the Premier League table ahead of Sunday’s home match with Chelsea.

Liverpool’s former striker confident trio will stay

Emile Heskey

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey remains hopeful that the club’s star trio will extend their contracts at Anfield.

“I'd expect Trent to sign a new one,” Heskey said, speaking in association with 10bet. “Being a local lad, knowing what it means to play for the club and lift major trophies for the club that you’ve come up through the youth ranks for, that is a pretty powerful thing for a footballer.

Mo Salah

“Trent has won it all with his boyhood club. He knows that he can fulfil all of his ambitions as a player at Liverpool – I hope that he continues his Liverpool fairytale, and I think that he will by signing a new contract.

“With Mo Salah, I think it all depends on what type of contract he’s looking for. Whatever his demands are, I’m guessing that they can be facilitated.

“The reality is, if Liverpool wanted to move him on or were happy to move him on, they would have sold him last season when they had absolutely massive offers for him from Saudi Arabia.

“I think there is a deal that can be structured for Salah that everyone can be happy with. I feel the same way about Virgil van Dijk.

“Both players seem to be very happy at the club and with the direction that everything is moving in.

“I think it’s just a matter of time before they all sign new deals.”