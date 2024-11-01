Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk drops major hint over future with 'never say never' response

Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk has dropped a major hint amid ongoing speculation regarding his current contract situation at Anfield.

The towering Dutchman's performances show no signs of slowing in the early stages of the new season, helping Liverpool to second place in the Premier League and a perfect start to the newly formatted Champions League, winning three from three including scalps against AC Milan and RB Leipzig.

However, the 33-year-old is one of a number of key players at Anfield in the final year of their contracts as speculation continues to build around the future of Arne Slot's side.

Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk drops hint over future

Van Dijk celebrates a Liverpool win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah remain crucial parts of Liverpool's successful squad despite their respective contract situations, opening up the possibility that Slot could lose both over the upcoming summer.

The defender himself has consistently remained coy about his future when asked, adding further fuel to the possibility that he may be on the way out of Merseyside next season.

However, speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Van Dijk turned his attention to his post-retirement plans, discussing the potential to step into management once his playing career ends.

Slot faces a dilemma with his top players (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I said no, but that's also because coming to this hectic, busy, on-it life that my family is sacrificing a lot, my wife and my kid,” Van Dijk said. “To then have a year off or two years off and then going back into it... I don't think I see it happening, but never say never.

“I really feel like I definitely will give something back to football.

"I love working and seeing younger players out there. I like going, for example, to the Liverpool Academy to watch the [age-group sides].”

The Dutchman, who ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest defenders in history upon retirement, helping to transform Liverpool over the past half-decade with a Premier League and Champions League title, as well as a 2nd place finish in the 2019 Ballon D'or.

Liverpool face Brighton in the Premier League this Saturday before taking on Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Southampton, Real Madrid and Manchester City all by December 1.