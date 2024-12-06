Liverpool to make superstar signing, in serious statement of intent: report

Liverpool are lining up the signing of a genuine world-class superstar, as they look to capitalise on Arne Slot's strong start to life as manager.

Having picked up 35 points from a possible 42 at the start of the season, the Premier League now seems like Liverpool's to lose, while they're also going strongly in the Champions League and are in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

The club are wanting to improve their squad from a position of strength, too, with the latest player linked with a move possessing real quality.

Liverpool showing genuine interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool are genuinely interested in Kvaratskhelia (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Give Me Sport, Liverpool have retained a long-term interest in Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with a 2025 move certainly possible as the Georgian stalls on signing a new deal with the Serie A side.

Though his contract still has over two years remaining on it, Napoli will not want to lose Kvaratskhelia for a reduced fee in the coming transfer windows and could therefore sell if the price is right in the summer of 2025. Transfermarkt values the 23-year-old at €80m, though he'd likely command a much larger fee.

Salah and Alexander-Arnold could both leave next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds that senior officials are especially interested in signing the forward, who has struck five goals and three assists so far this campaign.

Having played both as a left-winger and as a second-striker, Kvaratskhelia certainly suits Arne Slot's system at Liverpool, though he'd face plenty of competition for a place in the starting XI. Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are all similar positionally, so the Reds might have to sell first before buying.

If the Reds do manage to sign Kvaratskhelia, they would be uniting him with fellow Georgian and summer 2025 arrival Giorgi Mamardashvili. The pair shone for their nation at Euro 2024, with the goalkeeper earning a move to Anfield off the back of the tournament. He has remained at Valencia for a season ahead of joining Liverpool at the beginning of the 2025/26 term.

In FourFourTwo's view, it's understandable that every side in Europe would be interested in some capacity over signing Kvaratskhelia. However, Liverpool could have much bigger issues to contend with if any of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold leave for free next summer, so those players - or players in those positions - feels more like the priority for now.