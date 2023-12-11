Liverpool want £25m youngster to help with title challenge: report

Liverpool are looking to sign a promising youngster in January to aid their Premier League title challenge.

Currently top of the table, Liverpool are in a strong position ahead of the January transfer window. Their last-minute winner against Crystal Palace at the weekend, as well as other games going their way, means the Reds are now a point ahead of Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp certainly isn't content with letting his squad rest on their laurels, though, and has identified a fellow countryman to improve the team - important considering their fight for the Europa League title, too.

Salah scored as Liverpool beat Palace on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports Germany, Liverpool are interested in signing Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim, who has a reported release clause of £25m.

The 21-year-old has been performing strongly in the Bundesliga this term, scoring six goals and assisting a further four as Hoffenheim push for the European places.

Primarily a centre-forward, Beier is also capable of playing in other advanced forward positions, which could suit Liverpool perfectly due to their abundance of attacking options.

Beier has been clinical for Hoffenheim this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite only signing a new deal that will keep him with the German side until June 2027 in October, Beier's release clause could force interested clubs into acting quickly to secure his signature.

The aforementioned Sky Sports report suggests that the German will definitely leave in the summer, but could move in January depending on potential offers.

Making Germany's Euro 2024 squad seems a priority for Beier at the moment, though, meaning that he'd need to be guaranteed plenty of game time at Liverpool if he is to make the move. Other Premier League sides are also reportedly interested, which could pose better for his international prospects.

