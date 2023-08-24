Liverpool agree terms with South American midfield gem: report

(Image credit: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 22, 2023 in Kirkby, England.)

Liverpool have agreed terms with a South American midfielder, as they look to strengthen ahead of Deadline Day.

The Reds have brought in three midfielders this summer, in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and most recently, Japanese ace, Wataru Endo. But manager Jurgen Klopp still wants more depth in his midfield, as he looks to compete on four fronts this season.

Several midfielders have been linked with the Merseysiders in recent weeks but now, one star has reportedly agreed terms, as Liverpool look to end the transfer window with a bang.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have been brought in to strengthen Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Speaking to The Redmen TV, Brazilian journalist Emmanuel Luiz says that terms have been agreed between Andre Trindade, who Klopp has been chasing for weeks, now.

Globo in Brazil has claimed that his employers, Fluminese, rejected a €25 million verbal proposal by the Merseysiders, wanting the midfielder available for the upcoming Copa Libertadores quarter-final matches against Olimpia on August 24 and 31.

Andre is a physical presence in midfield and at 22 years old, he matches the age profile that Klopp wants to bring in. At around £25-30m, he could be significantly cheaper than the likes of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, who ended up at Chelsea after both turning down Liverpool.

Now that terms are reportedly agreed, there is realistic hope that a fee being agreed could just be a formality now, too.

Andre Trindade of Fluminense is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Liverpool travel to Newcastle United at the weekend buoyed by Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth being successfully appealed.

Transfermarkt values Andre at €15m.

