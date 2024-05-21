Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes first summer signing demand, after being announced at Anfield: report

Liverpool could look to leverage on of new boss Arne Slot’s previous relationships this summer after one of the Dutchman’s old midfielders was linked with the club.

The Reds confirmed on Monday afternoon that Slot will be succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager and will start work on June 1.

The club will also have a new sporting director in place this summer, as Richard Hughes joins from Bournemouth and he will look to quickly form an effective relationship with Slot as they plot their moves in the transfer market.

Klopp left Liverpool this season with a League Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report in Turkish outlet Fotospor, one early signing could be Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu, who was previously Slot’s captain at Feyenoord.

The 23-year-old moved to Benfica in a £21million move last summer and went on to net nine goals and lay on seven assists in the Primeira Liga this season.

Kokcu can operate across the midfield, but excelled in a more attacking position towards the end of the campaign, scoring four of his goals in the last seven matches.

That came after he aired his frustrations at being asked to do too much defensive duty by Benfica Roger Schmidt back in March.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Schmidt ties me too much to all kinds of defensive tasks,” said Kokcu.

Orkun Kokcu previously played for Feyenoord

“And that is not positive if you really want to get the most out of my qualities. I am the type of player who finds solutions in the area, who thinks very quickly and makes the team progress.

"Even this season, all my statistics underline that. I can do much more for Benfica and that may be where part of my frustration lies. I was irritated and disappointed with that.”

Besiktas have also been linked with the Turkey international who reportedly has a whopping release clause of £128milliin in his current contract that runs until 2028.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool announce Arne Slot as new manager

Liverpool star provokes debate with actions during Jurgen Klopp farewell

Team of the Season: Manchester City title winners Erling Haaland and Phil Foden make the team but find out who else makes FourFourTwo's Best XI of the season