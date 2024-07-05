Liverpool identify trio of attacking options following Anthony Gordon update: report

Liverpool are said to have identified three alternatives after missing out on Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon.

Gordon's electric form for the Magpies over the past 18 months has seen him catapult his value as well as confirming an England call-up for Euro 2024 this summer. The 23-year-old scored 12 goals and registered 11 assists in 48 appearances last season.

Arne Slot's men had been linked with a move for the former Everton star this summer but Newcastle are keen to keep hold of him and are said to have fended off the Reds' advances with a valuation in the region of £100million.

According to reports from TEAMtalk, Liverpool now sees Leeds United’s £40m-rated forward Crysencio Summerville as another option, as well as West Ham's winger Mohammed Kudus.

Summerville impressed heavily after being named EFL Championship Player of the Year last season, netting a whopping 21 goals and notching a further 10 assists as the Whites narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League.

Crysencio Summerville is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kudus has equally risen to stardom ever since his move from Ajax and is thought to be a target for many Premier League outfits including Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

The third player to be on Liverpool's wishlist is Atletic Club star Nico Williams who is enjoying a terrific summer tournament at Euro 2024 with Spain. Williams is valued in the region of £60million by Transfermarkt.

Nico Williams is wanted by Liverpool (Image credit: Ryan Pierse - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

With the future of Mohamed Salah still up in the air, Slot is keen to improve his attack ahead of a first Premier League campaign for the Dutchman.

He replaced Jurgen Klopp as manager and is yet to make a summer addition as Liverpool boss.

