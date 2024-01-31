Jurgen Klopp plans Liverpool parting gift in the form of young Bundesliga star: report

Jurgen Klopp will not be in charge of Liverpool next season, after announcing his decision to step away after nine years in charge earlier this month.

But as club officials scramble to find the perfect replacement, the German is planning a parting gift in the form of a talented youngster from his home country, according to German tabloid SportsBild.

The daily newspaper believe Klopp is planning to make Hoffenheim starlet Maximilian Beier one of his final signings as Liverpool manager, as the Reds prepare for a new era without their beloved manager. Beier is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the Bundesliga right now, with 12 goal involvements in 18 league appearances so far this term.

Florian Wirtz is being eyed by Alonso to take with him to Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

That tally includes seven top-flight strikes and five assists – an impressive haul for a player who only turned 21 in October last year. Beier has been praised throughout the campaign for his quick feet and ability to cut in from the wings and shoot comfortably and accurately with both feet.

It is felt that Beier could be a possible long-term solution to Mohamed Salah, 31, who has been consistently linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer. According to media outlets in Germany, Beier has a €30 million release clause in his Hoffenheim contract – a snip for a player of his undoubted potential.

Whether Beier would be interested in signing for a club that appears to be in a transitional phase remains to be seen. But, with Liverpool linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who will know Beier well from Bundesliga clashes, it could be a move that suits all parties as the Reds embark on an exciting new era.

More Liverpool stories

Report claims Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to follow Jurgen Klopp out the exit door

Watch as Liverpool fans give Klopp a rousing reception on first appearance since announcing summer departure