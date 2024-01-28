WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp given rousing reception by fans after announcing summer exit

Liverpool fans have given manager Jurgen Klopp a rousing reception at Anfield following the news that the German will leave the club at the end of the season.

Klopp announced his decision to step down in a bombshell on Friday, saying he was running out of energy to keep doing the job.

During his message to the Liverpool supporters, which was posted on the club's social media channels, the German called for the fans to get behind the players and not make the atmosphere about him.

But Liverpool fans went to great lengths to show their affections to the German ahead of Sunday's FA Cup clash at home to Norwich City.

There were banners and flags featuring the German's image, some with messages of support and others listing his achievements at the club.

And there was huge noise as Klopp emerged from the tunnel ahead of the FA Cup fourth round clash as fans sang his name.

Klopp joined Liverpool from Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and has steered the team to a number of trophies in his eight-and-a-half years at Anfield so far.

Under the German coach, Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019, as well finishing as runners-up in 2018 and 2022.

In his time in charge, Klopp has also led the Reds to an FA Cup, a League Cup, a Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

