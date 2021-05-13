Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp rules out marquee signings in ‘strange’ market

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out marquee signings in this summer’s transfer market.

The Reds have endured a disappointing season and might need to win all four of their remaining games to finish in the top four.

Having won the title last term and the Champions League the year before, Liverpool are outsiders to qualify for next season’s edition of Europe’s leading club competition.

Many expected the club to spend heavily this summer in a bid to revamp their squad ahead of a possible Premier League title tilt in 2021/22.

But Klopp is predicting a “strange market” and believes the world’s most in-demand players will be out of reach for Liverpool.

“Yeah, not a lot!” Klopp replied when asked if he knew what the club would be doing this summer.

“It is always how it is. What happens depends on the business, if someone wants to leave, if we sell, stuff like this. That’s why we can never really plan early.

“Not playing Champions League doesn’t help obviously, but it is not our biggest problem.

“The market will be really strange. I hear a lot about big-money moves, is [Kylian] Mbappe going or not, [Erling] Haaland, [Jadon] Sancho, these kind of things. I don’t see that happening a lot this summer because the football world is still not in the same place it was before.

“Getting players back [from injury] makes us already better. These are our first transfers. We don’t know exactly when that will happen, but it will happen. All the rest, we have to see.

“If we don’t go to Champions League it is not good but there is still a chance. But if not, then we have to deal with that.”

Liverpool will move to within four points of the top four if they beat Manchester United on Thursday.

