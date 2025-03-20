The runaway leaders of the Premier League are heading towards a different kind of test in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool came into this international break 12 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the league but some key players are in demand or at the end of their contracts.

Mohamed Salah hasn’t yet come to terms on a contract extension amid persistent interest from the Saudi Pro League and could decide to leave Anfield on a high.

Liverpool set for attacking overhaul, with more players leaving

Mo Salah's Liverpool future remains in the balance (Image credit: Alamy)

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and manager Arne Slot could also have decisions to make about potential sales for two of Salah’s attacking team-mates.

According to reports, overseas interest in Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz could come to fruition irrespective of Salah’s contract decision.

Darwin Nunez in action for Liverpool (Image credit: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nunez has flattered to deceive at Anfield since moving from Benfica in 2022, his transfer fee weighing heavily as he’s struggled for form in front of goal.

While he’s scored 25 times in 88 Premier League appearances, the Uruguayan has squandered some big chances and developed a reputation for profligacy.

Saudi Arabia could be a destination for Nunez too. A possible move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr was rejected in January but Saudi Pro League suitors reportedly remain along with Atletico Madrid.

Diaz is likely to stay in Europe, with Barcelona keen and super-agent Jorge Mendes retaining both influence in the player’s camp and a relationship with decision makers at the club.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Colombian also has 25 Premier League goals to his name since his own 2022 move from Portugal, where he had a big impact for Porto.

With Nunez’s contract running to 2028 and Diaz’s to 2027, they represent two of Liverpool’s clearest opportunities to bring in a transfer fee this summer.

Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa would need to be bolstered by new signings and the Reds are keen to strengthen elsewhere too.

Widely reported pursuits include those for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has been impressive in his second season with the Cherries in particular, and Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

Darwin Nunez with Arne Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

For now, Slot’s focus is on getting Liverpool over the line in the Premier League to claim their first league title since 2020.

Hughes will be looking further ahead to what could prove a pivotal window in the Reds’ ability to construct a team able to follow a league win with more silverware in the aftermath of Jurgen Klopp’s departure.