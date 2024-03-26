Liverpool make offer for forward, who looks destined to replace Mohamed Salah: report

Liverpool have made offers for a superstar forward to join this summer, in a move that could spell the end for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian King has been on Merseyside for seven years now, winning everything in football during his time with the Reds and scoring over 200 goals. Salah is 31 though, and will be approaching the final year of his latest contract next season.

With interest last summer from the Saudi Pro League, the forward may opt to leave Liverpool this summer – and follow outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

Salah wouldn't be the only one leaving this summer if he chooses to depart (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet TV Play are reporting via an interview with journalist Fabio Santini that there are “offers” from Premier League sides on the table for Juventus star Federico Chiesa, with historic links for the Italian from the Reds.

“What does Juventus do? They might sell Chiesa and not Vlahovic as is being rumoured,” Santini claimed. ”There are offers on Chiesa from the Premier League bigwigs, particularly Liverpool.”

“By selling Chiesa they bring home around €40-45 million, with that amount Juventus can go and knock on [Genoa target Marco] Retegui’s door, who should not be seen here as a duplicate of Vlahovic, but if anything as his sidekick. Here too, Juventus will have to do, as they say in Milan, the servant’s accounts.”

Federico Chiesa is a reported target for Chiesa (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, signing Chiesa as a replacement for Salah would make sense, given that Michael Edwards has just returned to Merseyside – and links with the Euro 2020 winner stretch back to his time as sporting director. But reports “offers” on Juve's table for the star may be premature, with the Reds still to install a manager ahead of next season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chiesa is worth €40m, according to Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool given green light for Joshua Kimmich talks to begin: report

Liverpool preparing summer move for Mohamed Salah replacement: report

“I’ll never throw my toys out the pram” Trent Alexander-Arnold opens up about his England selection situation in an exclusive interview