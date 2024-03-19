Liverpool preparing summer move for Mohamed Salah replacement: report

Liverpool are targeting the signature of a promising European forward, with Mohamed Salah's future uncertain

Liverpool have started work on replacing Mohamed Salah, with the Reds settling on a promising European forward for a possible summer move. 

With Salah's Anfield future uncertain, what with Jurgen Klopp's upcoming departure and huge interest from Saudi Arabia, Liverpool have started sounding out the Egyptian's replacement.

But while replacing Salah will prove incredibly difficult, considering he has already managed another 15 Premier League goals this season, it seems like the Reds hierarchy are confident they'll be able to add another efficient attacker to the squad.

According to Sky Sports Germany reproter Patrick Berger, Liverpool are interested in signing Johan Bakayoko from PSV in the summer, having identified him as a possible replacement for Salah.

A right-winger with bags of pace and plenty of directness on the pitch, Bakayoko is also left-footed and loves to cut inside and strike at goal or lay on passes to teammates better placed. 

Still only 20, the Belgian international has scored seven and assisted a further nine goals in 33 appearances in the Eredivisie and Champions League this season, while he has also managed to cement his place in the Belgium national team, too.

A potential deal won't be easy to complete for Liverpool, however, with other top sides also courting his signature. Manchester City, Chelsea, PSG and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly all monitoring Bakayoko, who is available for between £42m-£50m. 

Brentford had a £35m bid rejected for the right-winger in January, and if he continues along the same trajectory for the remainder of the season he could cost even more. Indeed, PSV are romping the league in the Netherlands, while Bakayoko could propel Belgium to a strong tournament at Euro 2024

Bakayoko's contract expires in 2026, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £35m. 

