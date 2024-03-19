Liverpool given green light for Joshua Kimmich talks to begin: report

Liverpool have been handed a huge transfer boost in their long-standing pursuit of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

The Bundesliga giants are reportedly considering their options regarding his future at the Allianz Arena, given the two parties are yet to agree fresh terms for a new contract.

Kimmich has reportedly told the club he is open to seeking a move elsewhere, with Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool thought to be the leading candidates at this stage.

Kimmich, 29, is said to have also told his agent that Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are not on his wishlist in terms of potential destinations, as the continuing saga looks set to be resolved this summer.

According to Metro, five clubs have already enquired about his availability come the summer months, with Bayern beginning to seek alternative ways in order to profit from the situation.

The German international is out of contract in 2025 and it is thought Bayern's slow-moving tactics regarding a potential renewal have begun to irk Kimmich as the clock slowly ticks down.

A superb passer, tenacious tackler and one of the best in the world at recovering the ball, Kimmich's skillset would be a fine addition for many of Europe's elite sides.

The Bayern star himself has remained coy on his next move when asked just weeks ago, admitting he is relaxed about the situation.

“Generally, my situation is clear, I still have a contract," said Kimmich. "For me it’s about showing my performances, that’s the most important thing. And then we’ll see what happens.

"I still have over a year left on my contract and no one has spoken to me yet. I'm relaxed. It’s not so bad here!”

