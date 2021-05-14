Liverpool transfer news: Paris Saint-Germain line up Mohamed Salah as Kylian Mbappe’s replacement

Liverpool are bracing themselves for a bid from Paris Saint-Germain for Mohamed Salah if Kylian Mbappe leaves the French club this summer.

According to ESPN , PSG are preparing for life without Mbappe as they await a response to their contract offer, and Salah is seen as an ideal replacement.

The Egyptian attacker has continued to perform at an incredibly high level during a difficult season for Liverpool, where Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have both fallen short of expectations.

In contrast, Salah has kept scoring and is on course for another Premier League Golden Boot, with 21 goals to his name, the same as Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

He has been a revelation since arriving from Roma in June 2017, playing a key role in multiple trophy wins, including the Champions League and a first league title in 30 years.

Throughout this run, Salah has often been linked with a move away, typically to either Barcelona or Real Madrid, but PSG might be a more realistic destination given the financial issues affecting the two Spanish giants.

With Liverpool facing the prospect of a season without Champions League football, and his contract set to expire in 2023, now could be the best time to cash in on the 28-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is desperate to keep hold of his widely heralded front three but changes will be needed this summer after a disastrous title defence.

Although there were mitigating factors, not least a spate of injuries in central defence that upset the balance of the team, a much better showing will be expected next season.

Whether Salah will be part of that attempted revival could hinge on PSG’s ability to hold onto Mbappe, who has one year left on his current deal and interest from a host of huge clubs.