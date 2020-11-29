Liverpool transfer news: Reds make offer for Ajax defender Perr Schuurs

Liverpool are in talks with Ajax over a potential deal for Perr Schuurs, according to reports.

The Reds have been hit hard with defensive injuries so far this season, losing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for most of 2019/20.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sold Dejan Lovren in the summer and opted against replacing him, which has left them short of options at the heart of the backline.

Nathaniel Phillips started alongside Fabinho against Brighton on Saturday, as Liverpool conceded a late penalty to draw 1-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Joel Matip missed the game on the south coast after Klopp decided that he was not ready to play three matches in a week.

Unsurprisingly, the Premier League champions are looking towards the January transfer window to ease their defensive woes.

Schuurs has emerged as a possible target and Corriere dello Sport write that Liverpool have already opened discussions with Ajax.

The Italian outlet claim that the Reds have already tabled a £27m offer for the central defender.

The 21-year-old was a back-up player at the Johan Cruyff Arena last season, but he has become more regularly involved this term.

Schuurs has already played against Liverpool this season, featuring in last month’s Champions League defeat by Klopp’s side, and could play in the return fixture at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool would prefer to sign a young defender who can serve the club for years to come, rather than a temporary stop-gap to cover for Van Dijk and Gomez.

Clean sheets have proved hard to come by for the Reds this season, with Klopp’s side managing just two shut-outs in their 10 league fixtures to date.

Liverpool are second in the Premier League following Saturday’s draw at Brighton, but they have already conceded 17 goals in 2020/21.

That gives them a worst defensive record than last-placed Sheffield United, whose backline has been breached on 16 occasions.

