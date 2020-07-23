Quiz! Can you name every English top flight champion?

Five minutes on the clock, 121 clubs to guess - obviously, quite a few clubs have won it more than once.

It's the ultimate accolade for any footballer - no, not a place in Garth Crooks's team of the week, but a medal for winning the league title.

Ever since the late 1880s, when Queen Victoria sat on the throne no less, the best sides in the country have battled it out to become champions of England. That's right - football didn't start in 1992.

We've had 121 champions now, since Liverpool lifted the trophy last night. The only times that the English league ever paused was for World Wars I and II - not even COVID-19 could stop Jurgen Klopp's men - but unlike a lot of countries, there all kinds of different names across history.

Scottish football has always been dominated by Celtic and Rangers; Italy has only had a handful of champions, and Real Madrid were always a force in Spain. But English football is divided by dynasty; different clubs dominate decades. How many can you name?

