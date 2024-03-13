Liverpool report: Leroy Sane poised for sensational transfer, following Bayern Munich bombshell

Liverpool have been given the green light to sign former Manchester City speedster Leroy Sane, in a huge statement of intent in the transfer window.

The Reds have long been linked the German winger, with German outlet BILD reporting on their interest as far back as October. Sane is enjoying a good season with Bayern Munich, despite the Bavarians' chaotic campaign.

With Liverpool looking to a future beyond 31-year-old talisman Mohamed Salah, Sane has long been touted as an option to turn to. Now, it appears another move away from the Bundesliga is on the cards.

Mohamed Salah has been linked with exits over the last year or so (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, BILD are reporting on a mass exodus of Bayern superstars, with Sane the headline departure earmarked by the serial German champs in the wake of them losing the title to Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Sane has been used on both flanks during his career, with Bayern favouring him as a right-winger after he spent much of his time in the Premier League on the left. Stylistically, however, he would be a sensible replacement for Salah, who could make his long-awaited switch to the Saudi Pro League after the season ends.

Liverpool have previously been quoted €80 million for Sane – though he would likely be considerably cheaper now, given that FC Hollywood want to sell. The Bayern No.10 is 28, too, throwing his chances of actually going to Liverpool into doubt.

Will Liverpool still want Sane with Michael Edwards (left) back at the club? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Merseysiders have made a concerted effort in recent times to make younger signings – and now that FSG are revamping the backroom team at Anfield, transfer targets may well have moved on beyond Sane.

The former Schalke man is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt.

