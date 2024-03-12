Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold to return, with Liverpool gifted the momentum to win the title: report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to welcome back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah back to first XI consideration, with his side looking at completing a fairytale end to his tenure.

The German may be set to leave at the end of the current season but Klopp has still shown he's still able to surprise. Against Manchester City, Klopp was without several key stars due to injury and absence, with plenty predicting a Citizens win – yet the home side were the more dangerous side in a 1-1 draw and perhaps should have been given a penalty at the death.

With Liverpool level on points with Arsenal in this three-way title race, there is good news ahead for Klopp and co.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has good news in his hunt for three trophies (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold was expected to be back for the Merseyside derby – scheduled for this weekend before Liverpool drew Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup, to be played on Sunday. The Everton game will be moved, meaning that the right-back will be back after the international break.

Salah, meanwhile, appeared off the bench against City to earn a point and keep Liverpool joint-top with the Gunners. It's Liverpool, however, that have the momentum when it comes to this title race, despite Mikel Arteta's free-scoring north Londoners ahead in the table.

Liverpool have four away matches remaining with the trickiest being another match-up with United, while Arsenal still have to go to the Etihad Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – plus, Old Trafford. Arsenal also have to travel to Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and host Chelsea, making their run-in the trickiest of the three sides vying for the Premier League.

Arteta has the hardest job of the three managers looking to win the title (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, despite Arsenal's prolific start to 2024 in which they've won every single game in the league, only twice have they faced sides in the top half of the table: when they thumped West Ham United… and when they beat Liverpool.

With the Reds a point ahead of City, the job is very straightforward – if not an easy one to actually see through.

