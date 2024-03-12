Liverpool given huge boost in Xabi Alonso pursuit - by Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have not spoken to Liverpool target Xabi Alonso about taking over as manager of the European giants – perhaps welcome news to Merseysiders.

Alonso is currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, who are top of the Bundesliga, 10 points ahead of the usually all-conquering Bayern. Thomas Tuchel, who won the Champions League during his time managing Chelsea, is Bayern's manager at the moment, but is departing prematurely at the end of the season after a so-far disappointing campaign .

Despite the season having some way to go yet, Alonso’s success has already prompted many rumours about his future, including whether he might end up managing either of his former clubs, Bayern or Liverpool, next season. The latter’s current manager, Jurgen Klopp, has announced he too is leaving at the end of this season, by when he hopes to have won the Premier League again.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Bayern’s recently appointed sports director Max Eberl told Sky Germany that contrary to rumours, the club has not spoken to Alonso.

"It's not my place to talk about other coaches,” he said. “We have to keep our jobs and find out who is the right one. Then we have to see what it can cost and whether we can afford it.

“There are many facets that play a role when looking for a coach. We haven't spoken to anyone yet. It will always be respectful because one or two candidates have another club, so it's not that easy.”

He also said: "Of course we want the new coach to be chosen as quickly as possible, but it has to be right, there won't be a quick fix. We have a list of priorities that we want to work through. But we still have one more season with Thomas Tuchel.

"We want to finish in the best possible way. That's why I've often spoken about the balancing act and that's what we have to do.”

Alonso has nine matches left in the Bundesliga season to cement his place in Leverkusen history.

