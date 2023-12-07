Liverpool identify 'the new Mohamed Salah': report

Liverpool have identified a teenage right-winger who may be the long-term heir to Mohamed Salah.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has made a clear effort in recent transfer windows to lower the age of his squad and move the elder statesmen of the side on. The likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have all left in the last two years, paving the way for fresh talent.

And with Salah now in his thirties, the Egyptian King might be the next one moving on, with a young right-wing sensation in the crosshairs.

The heir to Mohamed Salah may have been found (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool will battle Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta for the signature of Benfica talent Kyanno Silva in January, say reports. The 18-year-old has caught the attention of major European clubs after featuring for the Portuguese side in the UEFA Youth League this season.

Silva, who plays predominantly on the right wing, scored in a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and has featured regularly for Benfica’s Under-23 side this season despite only turning 18 in May.

The Netherlands Under-19 international’s potential has captured attention at Anfield, according to Football Insider, who report that enquiries have been made about the forward’s availability.

But scouts from Dortmund and Atalanta have also been impressed as clubs begin to circle around a player with six months left on his contract.

Silva plays on the right wing but is left-footed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Silva came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord and Sparta Rotterdam before joining Benfica in 2021, when he signed a three-year deal.

Those terms will be up at the end of the season and a Premier League move could be one of the options available to him should Liverpool pursue their interest.

Silva is yet to make a senior appearance for Benfica but has scored one goal in six games in Portugal’s Under-23 division this season.

